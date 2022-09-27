AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) last year’s performance of -3.79% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.10, soaring 20.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.71 and dropped to $8.05 before settling in for the closing price of $7.78. Within the past 52 weeks, IMPX’s price has moved between $7.69 and $12.27.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 124.00%. With a float of $37.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.00 million.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Shell Companies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 3.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18

Technical Analysis of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AEA-Bridges Impact Corp., IMPX], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s (IMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.04. The third major resistance level sits at $13.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.40.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 476.17 million based on 50,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals 4,820 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.