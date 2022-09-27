Apple Inc. (AAPL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 365,817 M

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $149.66, up 0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $153.77 and dropped to $149.64 before settling in for the closing price of $150.43. Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has traded in a range of $129.04-$182.94.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.40%. With a float of $16.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.16 billion.

In an organization with 154000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.78, operating margin of +29.78, and the pretax margin is +29.85.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 59.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 16,924,259. In this transaction Senior Vice President, CFO of this company sold 96,735 shares at a rate of $174.95, taking the stock ownership to the 110,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary sold 25,000 for $164.77, making the entire transaction worth $4,119,155. This insider now owns 427,334 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +25.88 while generating a return on equity of 147.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.48% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 97.08 million. That was better than the volume of 88.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.31.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 46.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.47. However, in the short run, Apple Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $153.15. Second resistance stands at $155.52. The third major resistance level sits at $157.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $144.89.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2460.20 billion has total of 16,070,752K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 365,817 M in contrast with the sum of 94,680 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 82,959 M and last quarter income was 19,442 M.