Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -18.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $12.80, down -4.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.9115 and dropped to $12.235 before settling in for the closing price of $12.91. Over the past 52 weeks, ABR has traded in a range of $12.18-$20.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 30.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.70%. With a float of $166.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 579 workers is very important to gauge.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 142,157. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,255 shares at a rate of $15.36, taking the stock ownership to the 134,705 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $16.39, making the entire transaction worth $40,975. This insider now owns 227,500 shares in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s (ABR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

The latest stats from [Arbor Realty Trust Inc., ABR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.39 million was superior to 2.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s (ABR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.18. The third major resistance level sits at $13.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.82. The third support level lies at $11.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.20 billion has total of 170,302K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 799,240 K in contrast with the sum of 339,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 251,770 K and last quarter income was 81,120 K.