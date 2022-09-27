Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) 20 Days SMA touches -22.67%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) stock priced at $0.6435, down -7.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.67 and dropped to $0.6012 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. ASTR’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $13.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 89.30%. With a float of $202.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 324 employees.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astra Space Operations Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 46.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 124,960. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 857,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s former 10% owner sold 1,400,000 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,946,000. This insider now owns 20,888,053 shares in total.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Astra Space Operations Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR)

Looking closely at Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR), its last 5-days average volume was 5.85 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Operations Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1203, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2039. However, in the short run, Astra Space Operations Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6471. Second resistance stands at $0.6929. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7159. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5783, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5553. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5095.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 151.88 million, the company has a total of 265,431K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -257,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,680 K while its latest quarter income was -82,300 K.