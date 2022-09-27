Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) volume exceeds 2.42 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $49.29, down -9.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.07 and dropped to $45.15 before settling in for the closing price of $50.26. Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has traded in a range of $20.63-$71.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.30%. With a float of $32.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.08 million.

The firm has a total of 108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 19.89%, while institutional ownership is 55.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 147,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,950 shares at a rate of $37.30, taking the stock ownership to the 120,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for $34.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,968. This insider now owns 201 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -201.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 215.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axsome Therapeutics Inc., AXSM], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.02.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.78. The third major resistance level sits at $53.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.73.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.90 billion has total of 38,914K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -130,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,820 K and last quarter income was -41,440 K.