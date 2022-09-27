Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) with a beta value of 1.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.40, soaring 1.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.785 and dropped to $6.40 before settling in for the closing price of $6.43. Within the past 52 weeks, BLDP’s price has moved between $5.75 and $19.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 4.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -94.60%. With a float of $251.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1367 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.84, operating margin of -81.64, and the pretax margin is -94.23.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ballard Power Systems Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.47 while generating a return on equity of -10.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.03% during the next five years compared to -24.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Looking closely at Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.06. However, in the short run, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.74. Second resistance stands at $6.96. The third major resistance level sits at $7.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.97.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.99 billion based on 298,169K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 104,510 K and income totals -114,230 K. The company made 20,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -55,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.