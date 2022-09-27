BIRD (Allbirds Inc.) dropped -4.39 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $3.19, down -4.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.3293 and dropped to $3.015 before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has traded in a range of $3.10-$32.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -75.20%. With a float of $95.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.65 million.

The firm has a total of 710 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 50.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 36,486. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,237 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 345,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,902 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,313. This insider now owns 191,013 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Allbirds Inc., BIRD], we can find that recorded value of 1.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.45. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.62.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 472.69 million has total of 147,365K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 277,470 K in contrast with the sum of -45,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 78,170 K and last quarter income was -29,370 K.