Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -16.97% last month.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $7.42, down -8.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.435 and dropped to $6.90 before settling in for the closing price of $7.50. Over the past 52 weeks, BDN has traded in a range of $7.25-$14.88.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -96.10%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.53 million.

In an organization with 324 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.73, operating margin of +18.54, and the pretax margin is +2.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,150. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $14.02, taking the stock ownership to the 87,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 5,000 for $13.77, making the entire transaction worth $68,863. This insider now owns 228,873 shares in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -18.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.12 million. That was better than the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.37. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.26. Second resistance stands at $7.61. The third major resistance level sits at $7.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.54. The third support level lies at $6.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.21 billion has total of 171,570K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 486,820 K in contrast with the sum of 12,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 124,040 K and last quarter income was 4,640 K.