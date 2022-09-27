Can Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) drop of -20.67% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On September 26, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) opened at $6.72, lower -4.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.1484 and dropped to $6.34 before settling in for the closing price of $6.67. Price fluctuations for BBBY have ranged from $4.38 to $30.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -8.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -269.00% at the time writing. With a float of $77.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted -$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.39) by -$1.44. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) saw its 5-day average volume 9.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 20.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 188.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.90 in the near term. At $7.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. The third support level lies at $5.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

There are currently 79,958K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 541.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,868 M according to its annual income of -559,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,463 M and its income totaled -357,670 K.