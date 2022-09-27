Can Costamare Inc.’s (CMRE) drop of -10.99% in a week be considered a lucky break?

September 26, 2022, Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) trading session started at the price of $9.34, that was -4.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.39 and dropped to $8.8793 before settling in for the closing price of $9.45. A 52-week range for CMRE has been $9.15 – $17.45.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 11.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.50%. With a float of $53.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.31 million.

In an organization with 2870 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.68, operating margin of +49.82, and the pretax margin is +53.21.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Costamare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Costamare Inc. is 77.90%, while institutional ownership is 23.70%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.86) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +54.83 while generating a return on equity of 28.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was better than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Costamare Inc.’s (CMRE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.04. However, in the short run, Costamare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.29. Second resistance stands at $9.60. The third major resistance level sits at $9.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.58. The third support level lies at $8.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Key Stats

There are 121,574K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.16 billion. As of now, sales total 793,640 K while income totals 435,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 290,930 K while its last quarter net income were 121,990 K.