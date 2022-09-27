Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) 20 Days SMA touches -11.04%: The odds favor the bear

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.99, plunging -0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.36 and dropped to $8.88 before settling in for the closing price of $8.95. Within the past 52 weeks, CCL’s price has moved between $8.10 and $27.39.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -35.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.90%. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 46.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 28, when Company’s President & CEO sold 95,796 for $19.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,827,970. This insider now owns 366,527 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.12) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -58.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.95% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 44.75 million, its volume of 62.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 8.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.21 in the near term. At $9.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.72 billion based on 994,616K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,908 M and income totals -9,501 M. The company made 2,401 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,834 M in sales during its previous quarter.