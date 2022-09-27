Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) plunged -9.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $6.49, down -9.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.515 and dropped to $5.805 before settling in for the closing price of $6.56. Over the past 52 weeks, CIM has traded in a range of $6.41-$16.85.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 0.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.80%. With a float of $228.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.31 million.

In an organization with 38 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.24, operating margin of +130.71, and the pretax margin is +68.63.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 51.70%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +68.18 while generating a return on equity of 17.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.09 million. That was better than the volume of 2.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.07. However, in the short run, Chimera Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.35. Second resistance stands at $6.79. The third major resistance level sits at $7.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.93.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.43 billion has total of 231,751K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 937,550 K in contrast with the sum of 670,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 195,360 K and last quarter income was -161,330 K.