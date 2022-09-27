Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.74% last month.

September 26, 2022, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) trading session started at the price of $62.98, that was 0.65% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.33 and dropped to $62.18 before settling in for the closing price of $61.88. A 52-week range for COIN has been $40.83 – $368.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -180.60%. With a float of $173.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.99 million.

In an organization with 3730 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coinbase Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 360,793. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,291 shares at a rate of $68.19, taking the stock ownership to the 59,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director bought 4,482 for $75.39, making the entire transaction worth $337,898. This insider now owns 54,583 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by -$2.19. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -180.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -2.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.24.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.57. However, in the short run, Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.01. Second resistance stands at $67.75. The third major resistance level sits at $69.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.45. The third support level lies at $56.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

There are 219,480K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.26 billion. As of now, sales total 7,839 M while income totals 3,624 M. Its latest quarter income was 808,330 K while its last quarter net income were -1,094 M.