Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is -24.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 26, 2022, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) opened at $5.81, lower -5.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.96 and dropped to $5.51 before settling in for the closing price of $5.87. Price fluctuations for CPG have ranged from $4.02 to $10.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 186.40% at the time writing. With a float of $565.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $571.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 748 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.26, operating margin of +40.44, and the pretax margin is +111.82.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Crescent Point Energy Corp. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 39.46%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +83.55 while generating a return on equity of 57.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) saw its 5-day average volume 13.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s (CPG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.83 in the near term. At $6.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.22. The third support level lies at $4.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Key Stats

There are currently 561,236K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,258 M according to its annual income of 1,886 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 885,920 K and its income totaled 259,600 K.