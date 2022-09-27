DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) stock priced at $13.73, down -7.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.88 and dropped to $12.79 before settling in for the closing price of $14.01. DBRG’s price has ranged from $13.75 to $34.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 2.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.00%. With a float of $156.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of -34.14, and the pretax margin is -32.86.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 50,348. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,300 shares at a rate of $15.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO bought 32,000 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $487,040. This insider now owns 386,423 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.68 in the near term. At $14.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.50.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.26 billion, the company has a total of 164,065K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 965,800 K while annual income is -310,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 289,410 K while its latest quarter income was -21,560 K.