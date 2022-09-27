DIS (The Walt Disney Company) dropped -1.39 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

September 26, 2022, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) trading session started at the price of $98.95, that was -1.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.66 and dropped to $98.06 before settling in for the closing price of $99.50. A 52-week range for DIS has been $90.23 – $179.63.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 3.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 170.70%. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 190000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Walt Disney Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 357,090. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $119.03, taking the stock ownership to the 28,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 226 for $132.50, making the entire transaction worth $29,945. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.1) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.43% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 151.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.17 million, its volume of 9.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.83 in the near term. At $101.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $94.63.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

There are 1,823,058K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 183.66 billion. As of now, sales total 67,418 M while income totals 1,995 M. Its latest quarter income was 21,504 M while its last quarter net income were 1,409 M.