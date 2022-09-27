DLocal Limited (DLO) kicked off at the price of $21.04: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) stock priced at $22.04, down -6.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.72 and dropped to $21.00 before settling in for the closing price of $22.62. DLO’s price has ranged from $15.19 to $67.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 162.00%. With a float of $145.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 562 employees.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 9.38%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DLocal Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Looking closely at DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 31.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.13. However, in the short run, DLocal Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.17. Second resistance stands at $23.31. The third major resistance level sits at $23.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.73.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.39 billion, the company has a total of 295,028K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 244,120 K while annual income is 77,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 101,180 K while its latest quarter income was 30,570 K.