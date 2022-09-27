DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is expecting -13.49% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $1.17, down -6.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Over the past 52 weeks, DOYU has traded in a range of $1.11-$4.00.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 63.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -221.60%. With a float of $317.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.27 million.

The firm has a total of 2155 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 5.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2872, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7442. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8900.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 357.93 million has total of 317,484K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,438 M in contrast with the sum of -91,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 273,690 K and last quarter income was -4,620 K.