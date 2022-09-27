E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On September 26, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) opened at $0.1138, lower -21.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1145 and dropped to $0.08 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for EJH have ranged from $0.11 to $3.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.90% at the time writing. With a float of $87.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 523 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.17, operating margin of +12.16, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 20.07%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 13.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) saw its 5-day average volume 7.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2368, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6071. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1097 in the near term. At $0.1293, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1442. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0752, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0603. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0407.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are currently 42,508K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 74,530 K according to its annual income of 6,410 K.