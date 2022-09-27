Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) with a beta value of 1.06 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) stock priced at $84.90, down -2.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.22 and dropped to $83.89 before settling in for the closing price of $85.75. XOM’s price has ranged from $56.68 to $105.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 202.20%. With a float of $4.16 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.23 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 63000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.10, operating margin of +9.91, and the pretax margin is +11.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Exxon Mobil Corporation is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 3,478,779. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $86.97, taking the stock ownership to the 1,177,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director bought 960,000 for $88.51, making the entire transaction worth $84,966,513. This insider now owns 1,137,000 shares in total.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.21 while generating a return on equity of 14.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 202.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.71% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Exxon Mobil Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.14, a number that is poised to hit 3.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 27.74 million, its volume of 19.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.87.

During the past 100 days, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $85.50 in the near term. At $87.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $87.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $80.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 369.67 billion, the company has a total of 4,167,636K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 285,640 M while annual income is 23,040 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 115,681 M while its latest quarter income was 17,850 M.