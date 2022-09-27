Ford Motor Company (F) posted a -19.69% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $12.21, down -2.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.38 and dropped to $11.93 before settling in for the closing price of $12.31. Over the past 52 weeks, F has traded in a range of $10.61-$25.87.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.60%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.02 billion.

The firm has a total of 183000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 321,340. In this transaction President, Ford Blue of this company sold 25,892 shares at a rate of $12.41, taking the stock ownership to the 511,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,165,600. This insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.33% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ford Motor Company’s (F) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ford Motor Company, F], we can find that recorded value of 113.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 77.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 22.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.55. The third major resistance level sits at $12.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.37.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 50.00 billion has total of 4,020,238K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 136,341 M in contrast with the sum of 17,937 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,190 M and last quarter income was 667,000 K.