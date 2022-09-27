FREYR Battery (FREY) posted a 6.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

September 26, 2022, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) trading session started at the price of $13.90, that was 3.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.97 and dropped to $13.76 before settling in for the closing price of $13.88. A 52-week range for FREY has been $6.42 – $16.57.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.10%. With a float of $90.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 119 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FREYR Battery stocks. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 22.36%, while institutional ownership is 49.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FREYR Battery (FREY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.58 million, its volume of 11.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 78.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.95 in the near term. At $15.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.53.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

There are 116,440K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.85 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -93,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 4,670 K.