Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) kicked off at the price of $12.06: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $12.31, down -4.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.63 and dropped to $11.98 before settling in for the closing price of $12.61. Over the past 52 weeks, GNK has traded in a range of $12.39-$27.15.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 32.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 179.40%. With a float of $38.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 990 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.35, operating margin of +35.63, and the pretax margin is +33.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 362,020. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,887 shares at a rate of $15.82, taking the stock ownership to the 74,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 62,512 for $15.65, making the entire transaction worth $978,313. This insider now owns 55,824 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.97) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +33.27 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.09 million, its volume of 1.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.47 in the near term. At $12.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 535.83 million has total of 42,281K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 547,130 K in contrast with the sum of 182,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 137,760 K and last quarter income was 47,380 K.