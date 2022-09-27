Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 924,820 K

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.61, plunging -4.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.68 and dropped to $5.36 before settling in for the closing price of $5.66. Within the past 52 weeks, TV’s price has moved between $5.55 and $12.18.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 1.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 578.90%. With a float of $363.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $567.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 37191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of +19.12, and the pretax margin is +10.07.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 41.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.85 while generating a return on equity of 7.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 578.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.59 in the near term. At $5.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.95.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.13 billion based on 559,240K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,104 M and income totals 298,550 K. The company made 924,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 156,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.