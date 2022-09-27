HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is -14.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.16, plunging -3.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.477 and dropped to $26.8126 before settling in for the closing price of $28.16. Within the past 52 weeks, HSBC’s price has moved between $25.56 and $38.61.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 222.50%. With a float of $3.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

In an organization with 218866 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +17.36 while generating a return on equity of 7.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.9 million. That was better than the volume of 3.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.52. However, in the short run, HSBC Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.41. Second resistance stands at $27.77. The third major resistance level sits at $28.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.45. The third support level lies at $26.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 111.25 billion based on 4,062,441K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 62,297 M and income totals 13,917 M. The company made 12,772 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,486 M in sales during its previous quarter.