Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is expecting -57.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) stock priced at $7.00, down -13.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.09 and dropped to $6.05 before settling in for the closing price of $7.07. ILPT’s price has ranged from $6.40 to $28.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.50%. With a float of $64.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.22 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.28, operating margin of +46.67, and the pretax margin is +35.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 11,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $22.30, taking the stock ownership to the 11,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $21.99, making the entire transaction worth $10,993. This insider now owns 10,503 shares in total.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.65 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +54.29 while generating a return on equity of 11.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to 6.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, ILPT], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.47. The third major resistance level sits at $7.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.72.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 413.10 million, the company has a total of 65,427K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 219,870 K while annual income is 119,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 107,220 K while its latest quarter income was -143,540 K.