Investors must take note of Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) performance last week, which was -2.39%.

September 26, 2022, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) trading session started at the price of $3.70, that was -3.66% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.62 before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. A 52-week range for BBD has been $2.92 – $4.31.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 46.60%. With a float of $5.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.32 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87274 employees.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) saw its 5-day average volume 32.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 36.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 53.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.75 in the near term. At $3.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.55. The third support level lies at $3.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

There are 10,658,488K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.49 billion. As of now, sales total 28,376 M while income totals 4,067 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,792 M while its last quarter net income were 1,455 M.