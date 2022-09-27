Investors must take note of Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) performance last week, which was -2.56%.

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) stock priced at $1.81, up 6.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.035 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. HYZN’s price has ranged from $1.71 to $9.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.50%. With a float of $87.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -269.17, operating margin of -1558.16, and the pretax margin is -318.81.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Hyzon Motors Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,365,151. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 166,000 shares at a rate of $8.22, taking the stock ownership to the 343,200 shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -228.90 while generating a return on equity of -4.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hyzon Motors Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 76.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

The latest stats from [Hyzon Motors Inc., HYZN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.15 million was inferior to 2.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5856, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3740. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7750, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6500. The third support level lies at $1.5200 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 486.86 million, the company has a total of 247,901K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,050 K while annual income is -13,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 360 K while its latest quarter income was -9,070 K.