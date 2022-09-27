Investors must take note of International Paper Company’s (IP) performance last week, which was -13.01%.

On September 26, 2022, International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) opened at $32.75, lower -4.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.85 and dropped to $31.13 before settling in for the closing price of $33.10. Price fluctuations for IP have ranged from $32.49 to $56.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -0.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 391.90% at the time writing. With a float of $360.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $367.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38200 employees.

International Paper Company (IP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Paper Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 167,270,478. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,614,358 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Vice President & Controller sold 2,155 for $44.69, making the entire transaction worth $96,307. This insider now owns 5,351 shares in total.

International Paper Company (IP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.08) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 391.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.20% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Paper Company (IP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Company (IP)

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) saw its 5-day average volume 4.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, International Paper Company’s (IP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.70 in the near term. At $33.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.20. The third support level lies at $29.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Key Stats

There are currently 362,017K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,363 M according to its annual income of 1,752 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,389 M and its income totaled 511,000 K.