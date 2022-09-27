Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is expecting -11.09% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On September 26, 2022, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) opened at $46.24, lower -4.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.30 and dropped to $44.47 before settling in for the closing price of $46.60. Price fluctuations for IRM have ranged from $41.67 to $58.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.30% at the time writing. With a float of $288.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26750 employees.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 60,548. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of this company sold 1,125 shares at a rate of $53.82, taking the stock ownership to the 50,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel, Sec. sold 1,125 for $54.00, making the entire transaction worth $60,750. This insider now owns 51,407 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Looking closely at Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.42. However, in the short run, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.86. Second resistance stands at $47.00. The third major resistance level sits at $47.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.20.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

There are currently 290,562K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,492 M according to its annual income of 450,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,290 M and its income totaled 200,080 K.