IronNet Inc. (IRNT) last year’s performance of -97.02% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $0.83, down -10.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8499 and dropped to $0.7608 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has traded in a range of $0.82-$27.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -362.70%. With a float of $76.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 316 employees.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of IronNet Inc. is 12.60%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 17,835. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 9,289 shares at a rate of $1.92, taking the stock ownership to the 939,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Co-CEO & Director sold 41,859 for $1.92, making the entire transaction worth $80,369. This insider now owns 7,152,573 shares in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Looking closely at IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0559, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1407. However, in the short run, IronNet Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8250. Second resistance stands at $0.8820. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9141. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7359, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7038. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6468.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 79.04 million has total of 101,919K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,540 K in contrast with the sum of -242,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,610 K and last quarter income was -28,430 K.