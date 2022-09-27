Last month’s performance of 15.99% for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is certainly impressive

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $3.39, up 23.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.38 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. Over the past 52 weeks, PPSI has traded in a range of $2.77-$14.43.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -28.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.50%. With a float of $2.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.02, operating margin of -21.09, and the pretax margin is -11.92.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is 23.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 8,348. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $3.34, taking the stock ownership to the 1,890,859 shares.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -11.83 while generating a return on equity of -12.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -28.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s (PPSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s (PPSI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.27 in the near term. At $4.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. The third support level lies at $2.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.19 million has total of 9,644K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,310 K in contrast with the sum of -2,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,290 K and last quarter income was -2,520 K.