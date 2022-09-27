Last month’s performance of -24.59% for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) stock priced at $34.33, down -11.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.22 and dropped to $31.12 before settling in for the closing price of $35.09. VERV’s price has ranged from $10.70 to $56.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -351.70%. With a float of $42.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 113 workers is very important to gauge.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Verve Therapeutics Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 62.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 1,495,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $29.90, taking the stock ownership to the 317,839 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s CSO & CMO sold 20,000 for $34.90, making the entire transaction worth $698,000. This insider now owns 6,629 shares in total.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -82.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -351.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

The latest stats from [Verve Therapeutics Inc., VERV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.13.

During the past 100 days, Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (VERV) raw stochastic average was set at 63.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.60. The third major resistance level sits at $37.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.40. The third support level lies at $25.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.93 billion, the company has a total of 59,942K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -120,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -40,950 K.