Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On September 26, 2022, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) opened at $14.87, higher 8.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.23 and dropped to $14.41 before settling in for the closing price of $13.45. Price fluctuations for LESL have ranged from $13.01 to $24.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 112.40% at the time writing. With a float of $175.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.94 million.

In an organization with 3700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.32, operating margin of +15.57, and the pretax margin is +12.15.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 82,086. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 4,696 shares at a rate of $17.48, taking the stock ownership to the 11,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s insider bought 25,000 for $19.80, making the entire transaction worth $495,000. This insider now owns 1,411,377 shares in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.79 million. That was better than the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.54. However, in the short run, Leslie’s Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.06. Second resistance stands at $15.56. The third major resistance level sits at $15.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.42.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

There are currently 183,028K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,343 M according to its annual income of 126,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 673,630 K and its income totaled 122,990 K.