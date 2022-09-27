Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) stock priced at $68.34, down -5.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.75 and dropped to $65.215 before settling in for the closing price of $68.78. BBY’s price has ranged from $64.29 to $141.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.00%. With a float of $200.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.40 million.

The firm has a total of 105000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.32, operating margin of +5.79, and the pretax margin is +5.84.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 131,274. In this transaction President, Best Buy Health of this company sold 1,834 shares at a rate of $71.58, taking the stock ownership to the 21,169 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 126 for $71.58, making the entire transaction worth $9,019. This insider now owns 39,066 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.57 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.74 while generating a return on equity of 64.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Best Buy Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 164.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Best Buy Co. Inc., BBY], we can find that recorded value of 2.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.30. The third major resistance level sits at $72.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.24.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.66 billion, the company has a total of 225,131K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,761 M while annual income is 2,454 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,329 M while its latest quarter income was 306,000 K.