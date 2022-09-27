Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) stock priced at $2.745. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.735 before settling in for the closing price of $2.80. DNA’s price has ranged from $2.09 to $15.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.40%. With a float of $830.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 641 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.93, operating margin of -582.43, and the pretax margin is -585.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 77.60%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -583.12 while generating a return on equity of -243.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Looking closely at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), its last 5-days average volume was 24.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 21.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.15. However, in the short run, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.89. Second resistance stands at $2.98. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.68 billion, the company has a total of 1,784,833K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 313,840 K while annual income is -1,830 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 144,620 K while its latest quarter income was -668,830 K.