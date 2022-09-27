MGM Resorts International (MGM) 20 Days SMA touches -10.19%: The odds favor the bear

On September 26, 2022, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) opened at $30.56, lower -0.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.56 and dropped to $29.95 before settling in for the closing price of $30.05. Price fluctuations for MGM have ranged from $26.41 to $51.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 219.60% at the time writing. With a float of $315.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.39 million.

The firm has a total of 42000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.15, operating margin of +5.82, and the pretax margin is +15.10.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MGM Resorts International is 17.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 498,784. In this transaction Director of this company bought 14,230 shares at a rate of $35.05, taking the stock ownership to the 19,858 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 51,100 for $34.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,758,351. This insider now owns 64,723,602 shares in total.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.15 while generating a return on equity of 18.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 219.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MGM Resorts International (MGM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MGM Resorts International, MGM], we can find that recorded value of 6.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) raw stochastic average was set at 23.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.11. The third major resistance level sits at $32.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.83.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Key Stats

There are currently 393,102K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,680 M according to its annual income of 1,254 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,265 M and its income totaled 1,772 M.