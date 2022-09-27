No matter how cynical the overall market is, Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) performance over the last week is recorded -14.77%

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock priced at $15.58, down -7.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.10 and dropped to $14.51 before settling in for the closing price of $15.69. BYND’s price has ranged from $14.61 to $114.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 95.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -240.40%. With a float of $58.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.57 million.

The firm has a total of 1108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.38, operating margin of -34.25, and the pretax margin is -38.53.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 187,550. In this transaction Chief Brand Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $37.51, taking the stock ownership to the 24,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Brand Officer sold 2,000 for $37.51, making the entire transaction worth $75,020. This insider now owns 22,358 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.58 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -39.19 while generating a return on equity of -72.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -46.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beyond Meat Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.25, a number that is poised to hit -1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beyond Meat Inc., BYND], we can find that recorded value of 6.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 0.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.64. The third major resistance level sits at $17.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.41.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 899.74 million, the company has a total of 63,668K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 464,700 K while annual income is -182,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 147,040 K while its latest quarter income was -97,130 K.