No matter how cynical the overall market is Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) performance over the last week is recorded -54.44%

September 26, 2022, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) trading session started at the price of $1.48, that was -30.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5884 and dropped to $1.0903 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. A 52-week range for CSCW has been $1.61 – $35.92.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -33.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.10%. With a float of $160.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.76 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 16.47%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.96 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 2.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 276.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.5149, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.3968. However, in the short run, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5155. Second resistance stands at $1.8010. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0136. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0174, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8048. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5193.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

There are 114,412K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 357.82 million. As of now, sales total 6,780 K while income totals -8,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,183 K while its last quarter net income were -2,144 K.