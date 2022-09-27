No matter how cynical the overall market is H World Group Limited (HTHT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.56%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $34.41, up 6.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.01 and dropped to $33.99 before settling in for the closing price of $33.25. Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has traded in a range of $21.84-$50.83.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 14.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.10%. With a float of $36.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.76, operating margin of -5.34, and the pretax margin is -3.19.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of H World Group Limited is 56.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -3.64 while generating a return on equity of -4.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.28% during the next five years compared to -15.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -4.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) raw stochastic average was set at 62.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.21 in the near term. At $37.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.17.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.80 billion has total of 321,819K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,006 M in contrast with the sum of -73,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 504,000 K and last quarter income was -52,000 K.