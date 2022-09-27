No matter how cynical the overall market is, WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) performance over the last week is recorded -26.10%

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) stock priced at $13.49, down -11.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.775 and dropped to $12.075 before settling in for the closing price of $13.73. WOW’s price has ranged from $13.56 to $22.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -10.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.50%. With a float of $53.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.43, operating margin of +0.66, and the pretax margin is -11.35.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of WideOpenWest Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 91,442. In this transaction Chief Customer Exper. Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 220,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 22,000 for $18.80, making the entire transaction worth $413,706. This insider now owns 330,208 shares in total.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.45 while generating a return on equity of -38.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WideOpenWest Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

Looking closely at WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, WideOpenWest Inc.’s (WOW) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.09. However, in the short run, WideOpenWest Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.24. Second resistance stands at $14.36. The third major resistance level sits at $14.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.84.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.12 billion, the company has a total of 87,731K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 725,700 K while annual income is 770,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 176,100 K while its latest quarter income was 4,000 K.