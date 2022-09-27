Now that Cousins Properties Incorporated’s volume has hit 1.15 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

September 26, 2022, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) trading session started at the price of $24.09, that was -4.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.155 and dropped to $23.20 before settling in for the closing price of $24.38. A 52-week range for CUZ has been $23.93 – $42.41.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 23.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.10%. With a float of $150.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.43 million.

In an organization with 294 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.16, operating margin of +22.99, and the pretax margin is +28.07.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.02 while generating a return on equity of 4.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.68. However, in the short run, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.95. Second resistance stands at $24.53. The third major resistance level sits at $24.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.04.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

There are 151,434K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.65 billion. As of now, sales total 755,070 K while income totals 278,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 185,680 K while its last quarter net income were 34,050 K.