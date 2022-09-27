Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 210,900 K

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.53, plunging -5.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.81 and dropped to $10.87 before settling in for the closing price of $11.56. Within the past 52 weeks, OLPX’s price has moved between $11.31 and $30.41.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 428.10%. With a float of $647.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $648.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.37, operating margin of +59.64, and the pretax margin is +46.06.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 295,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.78, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $25.99, making the entire transaction worth $233,910. This insider now owns 33,000 shares in total.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +36.90 while generating a return on equity of 41.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

The latest stats from [Olaplex Holdings Inc., OLPX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.73 million was superior to 2.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.12. The third major resistance level sits at $12.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.62.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.25 billion based on 649,088K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 598,370 K and income totals 220,780 K. The company made 210,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 87,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.