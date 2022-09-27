Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 35,270 K

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $10.07, down -9.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.24 and dropped to $9.105 before settling in for the closing price of $10.22. Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has traded in a range of $10.07-$25.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -37.60%. With a float of $34.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.41 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

The latest stats from [Orchid Island Capital Inc., ORC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was superior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.68. The third major resistance level sits at $11.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.72.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 344.10 million has total of 35,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 134,700 K in contrast with the sum of -64,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,270 K and last quarter income was -60,140 K.