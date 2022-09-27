Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -13.78%

On September 26, 2022, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) opened at $1.75, lower -4.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.91 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Price fluctuations for PRTY have ranged from $1.04 to $9.21 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -1.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.90% at the time writing. With a float of $109.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6400 workers is very important to gauge.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 642,566. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 444,375 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,557,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,939. This insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

The latest stats from [Party City Holdco Inc., PRTY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.25 million was superior to 4.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 25.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7472, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0381. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9967. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5167. The third support level lies at $1.3633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

There are currently 112,996K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 194.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,171 M according to its annual income of -6,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 527,450 K and its income totaled 162,170 K.