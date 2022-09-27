PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -16.81%

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.00, plunging -1.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.05 and dropped to $25.95 before settling in for the closing price of $26.62. Within the past 52 weeks, PENN’s price has moved between $25.49 and $81.66.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 14.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 147.80%. With a float of $157.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21973 workers is very important to gauge.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PENN Entertainment Inc. is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 193,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,086 shares at a rate of $38.03, taking the stock ownership to the 34,663 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,975 for $49.70, making the entire transaction worth $98,167. This insider now owns 50,569 shares in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

The latest stats from [PENN Entertainment Inc., PENN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.78 million was superior to 4.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.81. The third major resistance level sits at $29.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.61. The third support level lies at $23.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.16 billion based on 158,563K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,905 M and income totals 420,800 K. The company made 1,627 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 26,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.