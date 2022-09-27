PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -21.97%

September 26, 2022, PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) trading session started at the price of $5.44, that was -7.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.56 and dropped to $5.04 before settling in for the closing price of $5.51. A 52-week range for AGS has been $4.21 – $10.45.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.30%. With a float of $36.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 780 employees.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PlayAGS Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PlayAGS Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, PlayAGS Inc.’s (AGS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.41 in the near term. At $5.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. The third support level lies at $4.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Key Stats

There are 37,171K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 194.97 million. As of now, sales total 259,700 K while income totals -22,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 76,580 K while its last quarter net income were 1,540 K.