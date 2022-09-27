Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) last year’s performance of -42.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 26, 2022, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $5.99, lower -5.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.1094 and dropped to $5.65 before settling in for the closing price of $6.00. Price fluctuations for PSNY have ranged from $5.93 to $16.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -107.80% at the time writing. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.78, operating margin of -70.88, and the pretax margin is -75.32.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 12.85%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -75.34 while generating a return on equity of -1,644.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Looking closely at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.25. However, in the short run, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.98. Second resistance stands at $6.28. The third major resistance level sits at $6.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.06.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

There are currently 100,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,337 M according to its annual income of -81,940 K.