Quotient Limited (QTNT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 8,810 K

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) stock priced at $0.1681, down -11.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1755 and dropped to $0.151 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. QTNT’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $3.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 11.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.30%. With a float of $104.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 437 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of -269.58, and the pretax margin is -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 140,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 700,000 shares at a rate of $0.20, taking the stock ownership to the 1,405,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $18,500. This insider now owns 705,879 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -324.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quotient Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8792. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1685 in the near term. At $0.1843, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1930. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1440, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1353. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1195.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.29 million, the company has a total of 103,216K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,510 K while annual income is -125,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,810 K while its latest quarter income was -38,870 K.