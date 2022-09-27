Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) 20 Days SMA touches -22.71%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) stock priced at $0.11, down -10.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. RMED’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $3.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.10%. With a float of $53.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6990.91, operating margin of -133027.27, and the pretax margin is -123895.45.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 7,032. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,684 shares at a rate of $2.62, taking the stock ownership to the 23,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,149 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,350. This insider now owns 66,721 shares in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -123913.64 while generating a return on equity of -156.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 267.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.32 million, its volume of 22.88 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 167.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1742, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5186. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1242 in the near term. At $0.1335, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1084, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1019. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0926.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.15 million, the company has a total of 54,515K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20 K while annual income is -25,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -8,450 K.